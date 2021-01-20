Cameron Redpath – son of former captain Bryan – chooses Scotland over England ahead of Six Nations

Scotland looks set to be without both their experienced frontline hookers for the Six Nations but Cameron Redpath has finally committed to the cause for the forthcoming championship.

The 21-year-old son of former Scotland captain Bryan played for England Under-20s and trained with Eddie Jones’ senior England squad.

But his father and Gregor Townsend had continued a quiet persuasion to convince the highly-rated centre to play for Scotland.

Redpath is among four uncapped players in the 35-man squad for the championship. Scotland kick off the championship on February 6 against England at Twickenham.

Canadian-born Sale prop Ewan Ashman, Edinburgh hooker Dave Cherry and lock Alex Craig of Gloucester are the others. Craig has been selected for squads on previous occasions.

There are a series of injury absences for the squad, however, led by Stuart McInally and Fraser Brown. Both have sustained neck injuries since the autumn, and neither is likely to be involved in the championship.

Others ruled out through injury include Adam Hastings, George Horne, Ben Toolis, Sam Johnson and Sam Skinner.

There are recalls for Allan Dell, not selected since the World Cup, Newcastle’s Gary Graham and wing Byron McGuigan. Surprisingly there’s no place for Duncan Weir and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne.

Squad

FORWARDS: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), David Cherry (Edinburgh), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (London Irish), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh).

BACKS: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, capt), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), James Lang (Harlequins), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Scott Steele (Harlequins), Duncan Taylor (Saracens), Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh).