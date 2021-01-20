THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: New Covid protocols for Six Nations make it even tougher on Scotland

It seems that this Six Nations Championship has an extra challenge that Scotland certainly don’t need.

The 35 named by Gregor Townsend for the championship has considerable turnover – I noted 14 players selected in the squad for the Autumn games who hadn’t made this particular cut.

Some are obviously injured – regrettably both the experienced hookers, Fraser Brown and Stuart McInally, and also Adam Hastings and George Horne. But the rest have been left out on “selection”, said Townsend, being very careful not to say “merit”.

Out from Autumn squad? I make it Bhatti, F Brown (inj), B Cowan, C du Preez, R Harley, Haining, S McInally (inj), S Skinner, B Toolis, N Grigg, A Hastings (inj), G Horne (inj), S Johnson, D Weir — Steve Scott (@C_SScott) January 20, 2021

That means Sam Skinner, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Duncan Weir, Blair Cowan, Cornell du Preez, Rory Hutchinson and many others.

Skinner seemed a certainty as the versatile benchman covering lock and backrow (although he wants to be a full-time lock). Dunky was the frontline 10 against Italy and France in November.

Hidalgo-Clyne seemed to be right back in the fold after impressing for double champion Exeter.

Tough decisions

The new challenge comes from the protocols for the coronavirus introduced to assuage the French Government and the needs of the clubs in England and France. They mean tough decisions have to be made.

There’s an obvious risk about players coming and going from camps, despite increasing Covid-19 testing from once to twice a week (and also 72 hours before travel to France or Italy).

Players not involved in matchday 23s have to be returned to their clubs by the Wednesday of match week under World Rugby’s Regulation 9, pandemic or no pandemic.

Thus those players who might be bench or fringe players won’t be called up at all rather than flit incessantly to and from the enclosed Scotland camp at Oriam.

“There has been factors in our selection in that we can’t hold onto players throughout the tournament,” said Gregor. “We have to factor that in.”

Three week block

Townsend did add that this squad was for a “three-week block” – training camp plus two games, and they would review at the bye week after the Wales game on February 13.

But in this respect a completely closed camp like the autumn might have been better for Scotland. Even if it was tough on some players and coaches who didn’t see their families for nearly two months.

Scotland have such a scarcity in resources that it’s difficult to imagine that they shouldn’t have the likes of a quality player like Skinner or a steady hand like Weir ready to hand.

They still may get to Oriam – coping with injuries is a part of every Six Nations. But I suspect Townsend and his coaching team would prefer if they were there from the start.

Double standards

© Patrick Khachfe/JMP/Shutterstock

It bears stressing immediately – I’m delighted as anyone that Cameron Redpath has chosen Scotland. He’s a quality player of considerable promise and I’m sure it was not an easy decision for him.

He’ll be welcomed with open arms to the Scotland set-up and by all the Scotland fans, no doubt. His bloodlines are unquestionable, being the son of former Scotland captain Bryan Redpath.

However I can’t quite shake the hypocrisy of some who are punching the air at this, yet have barely calmed down about Duhan van der Merwe leaving for Worcester.

Let’s be clear: the players who have qualified through residency have made a concrete commitment to Scotland over a period of years.

Van der Merwe was never guaranteed a Scotland cap at any time, and he signed two extensions to stay in Scotland out of loyalty to the club who took a chance on him.

His reward for this, when he took the option this summer of maximising his earning potential? Accusations that he’d simply “b@gg@red off” the minute he’d got his Scotland cap.

The younger Redpath made absolutely no commitment to Scotland until, it appears, Monday. That’s when he called Gregor Townsend with his decision.

He played all his age-group rugby for England, including the Under-20s just before his Dad did a year as coach of Scotland Under-20s.

He accepted invitations from Eddie Jones to train with England’s senior squad. One assumes he was actively courted as a future England player then.

I’m thrilled that he made the “right” decision. But I’m also happy to welcome any player of quality who has the right, and commits to Scotland.

It shouldn’t make a difference if they do so by residency or if their father is a former Scotland captain.

It’s not going to help us, really

© Matt Impey/Shutterstock

There’s been no playful text from Eddie Jones, said Gregor Townsend, in the light of his selecting Cam Redpath. Mind you, Eddie’s self-isolating right now, after his assistant Matt Proudfoot contracted Covid-19.

Disruption in England camp? Not really, as Townsend mentioned himself.

“All this has taught us is there are other ways to coach,” said Gregor, an avid Zoomer during lockdown.

“Even when coaches isolate they can still conduct meetings by Zoom and watch live training sessions. They can give feedback to players even when they’re not physically there.

“There are ways around it. It could end up being a good thing as players take even more leadership because coaches are not there all the time.”

Drat. Mind you, we’ve seen as recently as two years ago what happens when England players try to think for themselves…