Gregor Townsend backs Scotland players ‘100%’ over Twickenham knee-taking wrangle

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has backed his players over their approach to taking a knee before Saturday’s win over England

The Scots recorded an 11-6 win at Twickenham to kick off their Six Nations campaign with a bang.

However, photos later emerged on social media showing four members of the Scotland squad kneeling before kick-off in support of the Rugby Against Racism campaign, while the rest opted to stand, in line with rugby precedent.

The England camp was divided too, with seven players opting to remain standing.

Neither World Rugby nor the Six Nations has issued teams with an instruction to kneel pre-match.

With a social media storm brewing around the issue, Townsend, speaking to the BBC, offered an explanation for the differences in his players’ approach to the gesture.

Asked whether there had been a discussion amongst his players pre-match, he said: “No. We had been told there was a few things before the game, rightly commemorating those who have died during the pandemic.

“There was a few former England international players that had died over the past few weeks so that was happening before the game.

“There was a minutes applause for Sir Captain Tom as well, and obviously the recognition about stamping out racism in sport which has taken place in games previously in the season.

“That was part of it. We obviously stand against any racism or discrimination in sport.”

Personal choice

Asked whether the decision to kneel was an individual choice for each players, he added: “Yes, 100 per cent. We back our players in that.”

Governing body Scottish Rugby have backed Townsend’s stance, saying: “Scottish Rugby fully supports rugby’s on-going work to end discrimination and racism in our sport.

“This commitment has been expressed with a moment of reflection before every international match since the summer of 2020 and our players are free to demonstrate their support for this important issue in the way they see fit.”