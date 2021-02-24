Dominic Mackay won’t head for Celtic until Scottish Rugby’s business is stable, says Mark Dodson

Scottish Rugby won’t let Dominic McKay exit early for the chief executive’s job at Celtic until their own business is stabilised, stressed Murrayfield CEO Mark Dodson.

With Tuesday’s departure of Neil Lennon from the manager’s office at Parkhead there had been suggestions McKay, announced as Peter Lawwell’s successor earlier this month, might take his post earlier with so many issues needing addressed.

Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as Football Manager with immediate effect. We thank Neil sincerely for all he has done for the club and we wish him every success going forward. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 24, 2021

However McKay’s current boss Dodson said the oval ball organisation was still plotting a way through the pandemic and won’t let his chief lieutenant away easily.

‘Dom will have a very full in-tray there’

“From my point of view, what’s happening at Celtic is something that is out of my control,” said Dodson. “It’s clear now Dom will have a very full in-tray when he gets there.

“But the issue for us is that he has a notice period here, and we need stability in our business too. I expect him to be here with us for a while yet.”

Dodson has no doubts about the capabilities of McKay, with whom he has worked closely for the entire 10 years he’s been in post.

‘He is a really talented guy’

“Dom has been here a decent period of time and he has been instrumental in the transformation of the organisation from a commercial and sporting perspective,” continued Dodson.

“He is a really talented guy. I’m close to him and I know what a good operator he is.

“There are different pressures in the two sports. But he is a smart individual and a very experienced operator and I’m sure he will adapt.”

McKay’s departure will leave a considerable hole in the hierarchy at Murrayfield. But Dodson said Scottish Rugby were beginning “a restructuring process anyway”.

“Dom moving to Celtic has given us a chance to look once more at what we’re going to do,” he said. “The role will be replaced and we will make sure we take our time and get some outstanding candidates.”

France v Scotland to go ahead on Sunday — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 24, 2021

‘We made our case quite clear to the Six Nations’

Scottish Rugby welcomed the confirmation that Scotland’s game against France in Paris would go ahead as scheduled on Sunday.

11 positive tests for Covid-19 among the French players and four among backroom staff had placed the game in doubt. There have been no new positives at the French camp at Marcoussis south of Paris for 48 hours.

“We are delighted that the game is going ahead,” said the CEO. “It’s important that we are allowed to prepare properly for it.

“I was in Oriam earlier this week and preparations have been very good. All the boys want to play and the French want to play too.

“We made our case quite clear to the Six Nations about why we wanted the game to be played. We look forward to a great contest.”