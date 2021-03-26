France 23 Scotland 27: Duhan van der Merwe’s last-gasp try wins it for Scotland in Paris despite Finn Russell’s red card

Duhan van der Merwe’s last gasp try overcame a late red card for Finn Russell and Scotland’s supreme effort in the rain in the Stade de France ended their long struggle for a win in Paris.

France were never near the 21-point deficit they needed to deprive Wales of the 2021 Six Nations Championship and in the end couldn’t even get the win.

The Scots already had victory in their sights in the final ten minutes but Russell’s dismissal for an illegal fend-off of Brice Dulin with nine minutes remaining seemed to put it out of reach.

A first win in Paris since 1999

They could be proud of the effort before the finish. There had been too many penalties and a spell of half-an-hour either side of half-time when they allowed France to gain control.

Stuart Hogg was yellow carded as well as Russell’s red. But France’s too-frantic play in search of the big margin they needed allowed Scotland to stay in range at all times.

With incredible reserves of energy and the clock four minutes into the red at the end, they hammered the French line through 20 phases. Eventually Adam Hastings’ long pass set van der Merwe to score his second try for an incredible victory.

In the end it’s the most bitter-sweet of championships for Scotland. They won in London and Paris for the first time this century, but a one-point defeat to Wales and a three-point defeat to Ireland, both at home, will be looked on ruefully.

Scots have France reeling, but home side come storming back

With the rain tumbling down in Paris, Scotland had France reeling a little in the first 25 minutes. But the home side roared back with power and precision, earning a three-point and a man advantage by the break.

France clearly wanted to keep the ball in play but it wasn’t the greatest tactic to play from their 22 quite so much in the constant rain.

Scotland built a deserved lead after N’tamack’s early penalty. Super kicks by Russell and Hogg pinned France back, and when they infringed at a maul in their own half Scotland made it count.

Twice George Turner made bursts off the back of a driving lineout, and the second time van der Merwe joined the forwards to dip under a tackle and score.

The wing looked like he made a second movement in scoring, but his seventh try in nine tests counted and Russell converted.

Another attempt by France to run from their own line three minutes later saw Jamie Ritchie pounce for the jackal and the penalty. Russell kicked Scotland 10-3 in front and the French were struggling.

France turn the tide

However a big turnover in midfield signalled the home team starting to play a more controlled game. They won a penalty at a scrum which N’tamack landed on 26 minutes. Another penalty at the restart gave them possession back in Scotland’s half immediately.

The Scots soon found themselves under relentless pressure giving up too many penalties. After the French scrummed two in front of the posts, van der Merwe’s missed tackle out wide on Penaud allowed Dulin to score in support.

N’tamack converted and the momentum stayed with France. Hogg was yellow carded as the latest of multiple offences were needed to stop the rampant home side.

There was a little relief when Scot pinched the resultant lineout and cleared their lines to regroup just three points down.

France take a grip in second half, but…

Scotland seemed to be coping decently a man down early in the second half. But a too-long box kick sparked the French backs to a rare moment of cohesion and a super try.

Dulin marked the kick and set off at pace, N’tamack and then Vakatawa off-loaded. Penaud found space with the extra man to chip over van der Merwe and win the race with the covering Ali Price to score.

Scotland were back to 15 and forced some pressure for the first time in half an hour’s play,. France gave up the penalty in front of the posts Russell took the three points.

Back to 15, Scotland fight back to lead

"I'm so proud of the team. We had to come back against a very, very good side and they showed courage, effort, togetherness and skill to win. It was a great end to a promising season for us." Gregor Townsend after tonight's win over France in Paris.

A great lineout move nearly sprung Sam Johnson near the posts but France infringed again in defence as danger loomed, and Scotland went for the corner.

The Scots’ maul was disrupted, but it was ripped back for replacement Cherry to skip through a static French defence for a gift try, Russell converting.

But a needless penalty at a lineout near halfway gave France a platform to drive inside the Scotland 22 again. Lock Swan Rebbaj crashed over for an unconverted try to restore France’s lead.

Another frantic final ten minutes

Scotland NEVER give up. Duhan van der Merwe scores with the very last play of the game to secure the win in Paris!

But as Scotland pressed turning down kickable penalties in the French 22, Russell was adjudged to have fended to Dulin’s throat as he tried to go through. He was shown the red card and that seemed to be it.

But Scotland were down a man just for a minute. Replacement French scrum-half Baptiste Serin was yellow-carded for interfering as the Scots continued to battle. But they lost a maul and then a scrum penalty and France were able to survive.

But France madly still tried to run out of defence in injury-time. They gave up a penalty and the Scots had the platform to eventually work space for van der Merwe’s winner.

France: Brice Dulin; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou; Romain N’tamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas; Bernard Le Roux, Swan Rebbadj; Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon (capt), Grégory Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat for Marchand 56, Jean-Baptiste Gros for Baille 56, Uini Atonio for Haouas 61, Romain Taofifenua for Le Roux 50, Dylan Cretin for Jelonch 63, Baptiste Serin for Dupont 72, Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas for Vakatawa 60.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (capt), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Sam Skinner, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Nick Haining.

Replacements: David Cherry for Turner 59, Oli Kebble for Sutherland 49, Simon Berghan for Fagerson 63 reversed 69, Alex Craig for Skinner 75, Ryan Wilson for Haining 67, Scott Steele, Adam Hastings for Johnson 73, Huw Jones for Graham 67.

Ref: Wayne Barnes (RFU)