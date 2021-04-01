Women’s Six Nations 2021: Scotland better prepared than ever before to face nemesis England

Scotland Women’s watershed result against France in October won’t count for anything unless the team climb their next biggest obstacle – the all-conquering England team in Doncaster on Saturday.

The Women’s Six Nations gets added attention – and BBC network coverage – in a Covid-shortened season and the Scots have just two games to build on the stunning 13-13 draw with France at Scotstoun five months ago.

But while that result successfully bridged a huge gap in relative resources, taking on England really is Scotland’s Everest. In the last 10 years , Scotland have managed to register points against the English in just three games and have conceded more than 40 in all but one.

But the record was similar against the French and the current side – there are just three changes for Saturday’s game – are going to be much more competitive, believes coach Bryan Easson.

‘It is about how we kick on from that game’

“The France game was really positive for everybody involved in the squad so, of course, we are going to use that,” said coach Bryan Easson. “We’ve not gone on too much about it. We can’t believe because we did well against France that we can now just turn up and everything goes well again.

“It helps, but it is about how we kick on from that game.”

The home-based Scots may have had no games since October, but they’ve had the best environment and support ever with weekly sessions throughout at the men’s base in Oriam and in Glasgow.

“I think the work the girls have put in over the last few months has been excellent, we have worked hard on areas that we believe have had deficiencies in the past and we have worked hard on skill development,” added Easson.

‘This is a team that is building and progressing’

“As a group we feel we are in a place where we can put in performances now. I am not going to shout and say we are going to win Six Nations and World Cups, but this is a team that is building, progressing and I see us getting better every session.

“That is the challenge that I give them: ‘be better after every session’. You will see a better group of people and a better group of players. We will be more structured and put whoever we are playing under pressure.”

England’s set-up is full-time and all of their players play in the English Premier. Just six of the Scots play down south, but it is a fair fight, insisted Easson.

‘You have got to challenge yourselves’

“Any game you play in is a fair fight, you have got to challenge yourselves,” he said. “We have trained more than we probably ever have because of the situation we have been put in, so for me it is 15 v 15 on Saturday.

“This weekend is a different ask for all teams in the Six Nations. Nobody has played international rugby for a long time. For me it is about preparation, it is not about professionalism, it is about how you prepare for the weekend.”

Scotland reshuffle in the pack with back rower Louise McMillan moving to second row while Christine Belisle makes her first start at prop.

“Christine played second row and back row, but I thought she could be a really dynamic front row,” said Easson. “I said to her ‘long-term, this is a thing for you where you can get to’. She bought into it immediately.

‘We see it as a win-win’

“She changed her training plan and worked really hard. She’s a personal trainer herself and understands what was required of her.

“When she came off the bench against France, in her first-ever scrum she won a penalty. Having played back five, she is also very good around the pitch for us.

“We see it as a win-win for us in that position.”

Long-time mainstay Jade Konkel is taking a sabbatical while she trains as a firefighter. Stirling County’s Siobhan Cattigan takes her place at no 8.

Scotland team: Chloe Rollie (Harlequins); Rachel Shankland (Stirling County), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Lisa Thomson (Unattached), Megan Gaffney (Heriots); Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill); Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Lana Skeldon (Unattached), Christine Belisle (Cartha Queens Park); Emma Wassell (Corstorphine Cougars), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill); Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning, capt), Rachel McLachlan (Unattached), Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County).

Replacements: Molly Wright (Watsonians), Panashe Muzambe (Edinburgh University / Watsonians), Lisa Cockburn (Darlington Mowden Park), Evie Gallagher (Stirling County), Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), Sarah Law (Unattached).