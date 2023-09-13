Angus distillery captures spirit of rugby legend Doddie in Mistaken Identity Moonshine for MND

Rugby legend Doddie Weir’s most famous off-field moment has inspired an Angus distillery’s latest creation in support of the MND charity bearing his name.

Angus Alchemy has released Mistaken Identity Moonshine in a unique fundraising collaboration with My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

And as the Rugby World Cup gets into its stride, the new tipple is already a winner with fans of the much-missed Scotland legend.

Doddie lost his battle with motor neurone disease in November 2022, aged 52.

All the profits from sales of the special edition drink – £20 from each bottle – will go to the foundation.

Its creators say it’s been a privilege to create the spirit – and reveal Doddie’s love of banoffee pie which gives its flavour to Mistaken Identity Moonshine.

Huge character

Campbell Archibald of Angus Alchemy said: “I met Doddie a number of times at Murrayfield.

“He is one of those characters who influenced a lot of people.

“MND is a horrendous disease and so we reached out to the foundation and said we hoped we could do something to help out.

“Through the charity and the family we hope we have come up with something people will enjoy.

“It was quite a task to get Doddie’s favourite banoffee flavour into the moonshine but it tastes great.

“It went down well at the launch – we sold out.”

Classic clip

The tipple takes its name from Doddie’s hilarious comeback during a British and Irish Lions tour back in 1997.

Doddie, capped 61 times for Scotland, was part of the squad which travelled to South Africa.

During a press conference he was quizzed over a claim he’d broken a players’ curfew and been in a Port Elizabeth nightclub.

In a hilarious retort he simply replied: “Mistaken identity”.

And when asked who it might have been that the South African journalists had spotted, the Edinburgh-born player said his father, Jock, was also out on tour.

The classic clip remains a favourite for fans of the much-missed figure.

Mistaken Identity Moonshine’s label features a giraffe in tribute to Scots commentator Bill McLaren’s famous description of the six foot six inch lock’s galloping gait.

MND is highlighted in the product name, against the distinctive blue and yellow of the Doddie’5 tartan.

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation fundraising director Paul Thomson said: also shared his thoughts on this exciting endeavour: “We are grateful for Angus Alchemy’s support and their innovative approach to fundraising.

Mistaken Identity Moonshine is a fantastic way for people to get involved and contribute to our mission of finding a cure for MND.”

Mixers of Mayhem

Phil Paton, Martin Brown and Campbell Archibald set up Angus Alchemy in 2020.

They produce their own gins, as well as moonshine in intriguing varieties including cranachan and clootie dumpling.

In 2021 the business expanded into a former caravan sales unit at Woodhill, beside the A92 dual carriageway near Carnoustie.

It allowed them to open Angus Alchemy as a visitor experience offering tasting tours earlier this year.

Mistaken Identity Moonshine is available online now from the Angus Alchemy website angusalchemy.com/product/mistaken-identity-moon5hine/