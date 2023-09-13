Angus distillery captures spirit of rugby legend Doddie in Mistaken Identity Moonshine for MND

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Angus distillery captures spirit of rugby legend Doddie in Mistaken Identity Moonshine for MND

All profits from Angus Alchemy's sales of Mistaken Identity Banoffee Pie Moonshine will go to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

By Graham Brown
Angus Alchemy co-owners Campbell Archibald, Phil Paton and Martin Brown raise a glass of Mistaken Identity Moonshine to Doddie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Alchemy co-owners Campbell Archibald, Phil Paton and Martin Brown raise a glass of Mistaken Identity Moonshine to Doddie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Rugby legend Doddie Weir’s most famous off-field moment has inspired an Angus distillery’s latest creation in support of the MND charity bearing his name.

Angus Alchemy has released Mistaken Identity Moonshine in a unique fundraising collaboration with My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

And as the Rugby World Cup gets into its stride, the new tipple is already a winner with fans of the much-missed Scotland legend.

Doddie Weir Mistaken Identity Moonshine produced by Angus Alchemy.
The Mistaken Identity Moonshine is already proving a popular tipple. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Doddie lost his battle with motor neurone disease in November 2022, aged 52.

All the profits from sales of the special edition drink – £20 from each bottle – will go to the foundation.

Its creators say it’s been a privilege to create the spirit – and reveal Doddie’s love of banoffee pie which gives its flavour to Mistaken Identity Moonshine.

Huge character

Campbell Archibald of Angus Alchemy said: “I met Doddie a number of times at Murrayfield.

“He is one of those characters who influenced a lot of people.

“MND is a horrendous disease and so we reached out to the foundation and said we hoped we could do something to help out.

Doddie Weir Mistaken Identity Moonshine produced by Angus Alchemy.
The three friends set up Angus Alchemy in 2020. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Through the charity and the family we hope we have come up with something people will enjoy.

“It was quite a task to get Doddie’s favourite banoffee flavour into the moonshine but it tastes great.

“It went down well at the launch – we sold out.”

Classic clip

The tipple takes its name from Doddie’s hilarious comeback during a British and Irish Lions tour back in 1997.

Doddie, capped 61 times for Scotland, was part of the squad which travelled to South Africa.

During a press conference he was quizzed over a claim he’d broken a players’ curfew and been in a Port Elizabeth nightclub.

In a hilarious retort he simply replied: “Mistaken identity”.

And when asked who it might have been that the South African journalists had spotted, the Edinburgh-born player said his father, Jock, was also out on tour.

The classic clip remains a favourite for fans of the much-missed figure.

Mistaken Identity Moonshine’s label features a giraffe in tribute to Scots commentator Bill McLaren’s famous description of the six foot six inch lock’s galloping gait.

MND is highlighted in the product name, against the distinctive blue and yellow of the Doddie’5 tartan.

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation fundraising director Paul Thomson said: also shared his thoughts on this exciting endeavour: “We are grateful for Angus Alchemy’s support and their innovative approach to fundraising.

Mistaken Identity Moonshine is a fantastic way for people to get involved and contribute to our mission of finding a cure for MND.”

Mixers of Mayhem

Phil Paton, Martin Brown and Campbell Archibald set up Angus Alchemy in 2020.

They produce their own gins, as well as moonshine in intriguing varieties including cranachan and clootie dumpling.

Doddie Weir Mistaken Identity Moonshine produced by Angus Alchemy.
The Mixers of Mayhem love their work. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In 2021 the business expanded into a former caravan sales unit at Woodhill, beside the A92 dual carriageway near Carnoustie.

It allowed them to open Angus Alchemy as a visitor experience offering tasting tours earlier this year.

Mistaken Identity Moonshine is available online now from the Angus Alchemy website angusalchemy.com/product/mistaken-identity-moon5hine/