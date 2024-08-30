St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals likely strike partner for Benji Kimpioka against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Sport

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals likely strike partner for Benji Kimpioka against Motherwell

Adama Sidibeh will miss this match and three others through suspension.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Craig Levein, has revealed that Nicky Clark is the likely partner for Benji Kimpioka against Motherwell.

There’s a vacancy up front now that Adama Sidibeh is serving a four-game suspension for his double red card at Tannadice.

And Levein is leaning towards experience over youth, with Clark and Makenzie Kirk his two options.

“I’ve been very, very careful with Nicky because of all the calf problems he had,” said the McDiarmid Park manager.

“He scored a brilliant goal at Motherwell at the end of last season and the likelihood is that he’ll start.”

Saints drew three times with the Fir Park side before the dramatic finale to the 2023/24 campaign.

And Levein expects this contest to be another extremely tight one.

Craig Levein at Fir Park last season.
Craig Levein at Fir Park last season. Image: SNS.

“When you look at ourselves and Motherwell, we’re kind of at the same level,” he said.

“That’s what the results last season showed.

“People doing their coupons will probably put it down as another draw.

“I generally like to wait until a full set of fixtures are played before I get a proper idea of what our season will look like.

“The stats favoured us quite significantly against Dundee United last weekend but the most important thing will always be the result.

“Other than at Kilmarnock, I don’t think we’ve got what we deserved.

“We have to make sure we fight harder, don’t make mistakes and take our chances. It’s as simple as that.”

Conversation