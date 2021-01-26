Jamie Murray believes brother Andy can still get back to playing at the highest level.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray was forced to withdraw from next month’s Australian Open after being unable to find a “workable quarantine” following his positive test for Covid-19.

It’s the third time in the last four years that the 33-year-old has been unable to take to the court in Melbourne and will be the ninth slam in the last 13 he has missed through injury.

Murray was able to play only seven official matches in 2020 because of a lingering pelvic issue and the five-month suspension of the tours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

🎙 NEW PODCAST ALERT! Tennis star Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) joins The bunkered Podcast to discuss: ⛳️ Playing @DunblaneNewGC

😬 @andy_murray's Wentworth shanks

🎾 The best golfers on the @atptour Listen for FREE on Apple, Spotify and all other good pod platforms. pic.twitter.com/mxobFkRvwW — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) January 26, 2021

However, appearing on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, Jamie expressed optimism that his younger sibling still has plenty more to give.

“He’s done incredibly well to get to this point where he feels like he’s in a position now to go out and compete against the best players in the world,” said Jamie.

“It’s obviously been incredibly frustrating for him because he’s had a lot of setbacks along the way – it’s been very stop-start.

‘I think he’s in a good place now’

“Even 2020, when he was just getting back to fitness and was just about ready to go compete in Miami, Covid hit and the tour shut down.

“That was another five or six-month break. So it’s been difficult for him but I think he’s in a good place just now.

“That’s just the vibes I get from seeing him training and some of the matches we had in December.”

Murray’s next event is likely to be either the Open Sud de France in Montpellier at the end of February or the Rotterdam Open at the beginning of March.

“I think this is obviously a huge year for him,” added Jamie.

“If he can stay fit, healthy, play a full calendar year and see where he’s at, what his level’s at, what he’s able to do week in, week out on the tour.

“He’s not had a clear run at it for two or three years, maybe even longer.

“He’s still got a lot of great tennis in him. His tennis ability hasn’t diminished in any way. It’s just obviously whether his body can cope with the demands of the tour.”

Click here to listen to the full interview with Jamie Murray on The bunkered Podcast