Angus ace Jonny O’Mara appointed as Tennis Scotland’s official ambassador ahead of Wimbledon opener

Angus tennis star Jonny O’Mara has been appointed Tennis Scotland’s first official ambassador ahead of his opening match at Wimbledon.

O’Mara, 26, faces South American duo Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar alongside new doubles partner Hugo Nys on Wednesday in a men’s doubles first round clash.

O’Mara, who grew up in Letham Grange on the outskirts of Arbroath, vowed to fly the flag for his hometown at Wimbledon during an interview with Courier Sport this week.

And as he prepares for his fourth appearance at SW19, Tennis Scotland have appointed O’Mara to mentor the next generation of Scots stars.

O’Mara will call on his experiences at Wimbledon and other ATP tour events to assist aspiring youngsters.

He will also support coaches and prospective British tennis stars at GB National Tennis Academy in Stirling.

“Stepping onto the grass at Wimbledon is the pinnacle of most players’ careers,” said O’Mara.

NEWS | @Jonny_OMara has been appointed as our first Official Ambassador and is set to mentor the next generation of Scottish tennis stars 🎾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Click below to read the full story 👇 — Tennis Scotland (@tennisscotland) June 29, 2021

“I hope to pass on the experience I gain over the next couple of weeks and at other tour events around the world for the benefit of fellow Scots who dream of playing here in junior and senior events.”

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, added: “Jonny is the perfect fit for an ambassador role and will act as an invaluable component of our performance set up.”