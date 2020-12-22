Unique partnership allowing touch screen learning for pupils at Fife school

A Fife church is ensuring youngsters get the best possible access to digital learning after presenting its local primary school with 50 new computer tablets.

Church elders at St Lukes Scottish Episcopal Church in Auchmuty, Glenrothes, made the offer to Warout Primary School to help with blended and home learning for pupils.

The donation is part of a larger partnership planned between the church and school to support young children’s learning.

It comes as a £380,000 refurbishment of the church, one of the oldest in the former New Town, nears completion.

Father Gerry Dillon, said the church was keen to further strengthen links with the local community.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

He said: “It was during a recent meeting with the school that we asked how the church could help the pupils and with the increasing need for blended and home learning because of the consequences of the pandemic, it was apparent that youngster don’t always have access to digital hardware at home.

“So we successfully applied for funds from the church which has now allowed us to provide the initial 44 of 50 new tablets that can be used by pupils at the school and at home.

“We know that for some families, being unable to afford such an item as a computer or tablet so this is bridging that gap and allowing all children to have an equal chance.”

Head Teacher, Lynn Stott, said access to the new hardware would make a huge difference to children’s education.

“The tablets not only allow the school to expand its digital learning, it allows the school to share what the pupils have been dong with parents at home.

“Because of the situation in schools having changed to cope with restrictions brought about by the virus, this allows families who would otherwise not have access to such items as to increase learning opportunities both in school and at home.”

Work on a new café and community hub at the church is due to be complete by January 2021. Father Dillon said tablets will also be installed there to allow access for more people in the local community.