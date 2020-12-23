Police launch appeal after two men assaulted in their home in Kirkcaldy

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were assaulted in their home in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened at around 5.30am on Wednesday at Allen Court, near the centre of town.

Detective Inspector Chris Dow of Kirkcaldy CID said: “The victims, aged 33 and 40, were within their home address when two men entered the house and assaulted them.

“It is understood a weapon was used but fortunately it did not result in the victims suffering any serious injuries.

“We are keen to trace the two men who are described as being under six foot tall.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident.”

Mr Dow said the area would have been quiet at that time of the morning and urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may live nearby with CCTV, or who was driving in the area with dash cam footage to contact police,” he said.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 448 of December 23, 2020.”