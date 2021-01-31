George Horne signs new deal with Glasgow Warriors

Scotland scrum-half George Horne is staying with Glasgow Warriors for at least another season after agreeing a new deal with the club.

The former Howe of Fife favourite is currently recovering from a foot injury but has been the main option to Ali Price for the Warriors and for Scotland for the last three years.

His prolific try-scoring record – he averages more than a try every other game for the Warriors and has six in 14 Scotland appearance so far – will have made Horne an attractive target but he’s decided to stay at Scotstoun for “the immediate future”.

‘This is a club I’ve grown up supporting’

“This is a club I’ve grown up supporting and I’ve made some great memories being a part of this team,” said George, whose elder brother Pete is the presently the Warriors’ longest serving player.

“It’s a special atmosphere stepping out in front of the home crowd at Scotstoun and I’m looking forward to making more memories in front of them in the seasons to come.

“We’ve got a great group of boys who’ve created a real family atmosphere, and the guys that have come in recently have just added to that.

‘Champing at the bit’

“Getting the chance to play alongside Pete has been amazing too. Having the opportunity to continue to do that for Glasgow is one that really excites me and that I look forward to.

“I’m champing at the bit to get back playing. Recovery is going really well, and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

© Getty

Born in Dundee, Horne is the younger son of former Howe of Fife head coach Garry Horne. Like his brother, he played for Bell Baxter HS in Cupar before going to Strathallan School.

Initially a stand-off or full-back, George was switched to scrum-half when in the Scotland Under-20s set-up.

Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019

He starred for Scotland 7s in 2016 and 2017 while in the Warriors Academy. Horne made his Glasgow debut against Ospreys in November 2016, signing a pro contract the following season.

He won both the Warriors’ Player and Young Player of the Season awards in 2018, and also Player of the Season in 2019.

By then Horne was playing for Scotland and scored a hat-trick of tries against Russia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson said: “George is passionate about Glasgow and it shows every time he plays.

“We’re thrilled that he’s committed his future to Glasgow Warriors and looking forward to him getting back fit.

“Along with Jamie [Dobie], Ali [Price] and Sean [Kennedy], George’s signing gives us great depth with four outstanding Scottish scrum-halves to pick from.”