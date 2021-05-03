Montrose midfielder Terry Masson ‘inspired’ by Arbroath’s Championship success as Links Park side aim for play-offs

Terry Masson admits Montrose can draw inspiration from Angus rivals Arbroath in their bid to reach the Championship.

Montrose have finished fourth in League One for the last two seasons and have the chance to make that three if they beat champions Partick tonight and Falkirk lose at Airdrieonians.

That would earn them a play-off spot and the chance to join Arbroath – who have clinched Championship football for the third successive year – in Scottish football’s second tier.

“We still have a small chance of making it into the play-offs this year. We got into the top five on the final day so it would be brilliant if we succeeded again.

And Masson admits the recent glory at Gayfield has set the benchmark for what can be achieved by a part-time club in Angus.

“Arbroath have achieved a lot,” said Masson. “To get to the Championship was a great achievement in itself but to stay there, as a part-time club, for three seasons is outstanding.

© SNS Group

“As an ambitious club we can draw inspiration from that.

“Every year our manager Stewart Petrie has one goal – to stay up – but as the season goes on he has reassessed as we’ve pushed for a play-off spot.

“Finishing in the top five will still be great for Montrose and we can build for next year but if we can beat Partick and results go our way then it will be even better.

“It’s not going to be easy as Partick have been worthy champions.

“They beat us 5-0 recently but they also beat Falkirk 5-0 so it’s going to be a very tough night.”

Masson is in his 11th year at Montrose and has had his testimonial season put on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He is one of a core group of long-serving players alongside skipper Paul Watson and Graham Webster.

© SNS Group

He has seen it all during that period – from the lows of coming within 43 minutes of dropping into the Highland League as they trailed Brora Rangers in the first-ever pyramid play-off – to the highs of winning the League Two title in 2018.

And while Arbroath are the target for Montrose, he believes his former club Brechin can draw comfort from the way the Links Park side avoided the SPFL trapdoor in 2016.

“There has been an incredible transformation at Montrose over the last few years,” added Masson. “The infrastructure behind the scenes is enviable.

© SNS Group

“We have led the way with Montrose Community Trust and it’s a very happy club. That translates onto the pitch.

“It was a very worrying time when we landed in the pyramid play-offs and I really feel for Brechin right now.

“I played with them and I would love them to find a way to get out of the play-offs.

“We managed it and then had an overhaul as a club to ensure the club began moving in the right direction to try and establish ourselves in League One.”