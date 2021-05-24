Monday, May 24th 2021 Show Links

Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 24

By Rachel Amery
May 24 2021, 7.34am Updated: May 24 2021, 9.34am
© Supplied by DCT Media.Post Thumbnail

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

© Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock
SNP MSP Ruth Maguire.

Coming up today:

  • The Good Law Project and EveryDoctor’s legal challenge over the UK Government’s decision to award more than £650 million worth of contracts for PPE is to be heard at the High Court – the group claim nine PPE contracts were awarded unlawfully during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A panel of experts is to give evidence at an inquiry into Covid-19 “vaccine passports” at Westminster’s public administration and constitutional affairs committee.

In case you missed it:

© Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Me
Priti Patel

More from The Courier