Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 24

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

The UK Government has announced a £167 million funding boost for green technologies as part of plans to create 60,000 jobs across the country and “future-proof” Scotland’s polluting industries.

SNP MSP Ruth Maguire is to take a medical leave of absence from public duties and frontline parliamentary work after being diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

© Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock

Coming up today:

The Good Law Project and EveryDoctor’s legal challenge over the UK Government’s decision to award more than £650 million worth of contracts for PPE is to be heard at the High Court – the group claim nine PPE contracts were awarded unlawfully during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A panel of experts is to give evidence at an inquiry into Covid-19 “vaccine passports” at Westminster’s public administration and constitutional affairs committee.

In case you missed it:

Home secretary Priti Patel has vowed to push ahead with the forced removal of migrants in Scotland, as she accused the SNP of attempting to “thwart the safety and security of the British public”.