Airport Xpress takes off once again

Dundee’s direct link with Edinburgh Airport is finally getting off the ground again with the return of Xplore Dundee’s X90 coach service.

The Airport Xpress has a new look and a new timetable, with bookings to resume on Monday 14th June for services beginning the following week on Monday 21st June.

The coaches will operate every 3 hours, 24 hours a day, with a usual journey time of only 70-80 minutes. The X90 is the only non-stop coach service between Dundee city centre direct to the terminal at Edinburgh Airport.

Managing Director Christine McGlasson said: “We’re so excited to finally be able to bring back this service and restore a valuable public transport connection to the airport for those venturing out on holiday, travelling to visit family or making business journeys.

“Prior to the pandemic, the X90 was extremely popular and I really hope that as more and more travel is allowed by the government that we will soon see customer demand increasing.

“We will be keeping a close eye on passenger numbers in the coming weeks, as well as the list of available travel destinations, and plan to adapt the service in line with the demand.”

The Airport Xpress coaches have been upgraded, now featuring a brand new green livery and low emission Euro VI engines.

Covid safety measures will apply, which means the vehicles will undergo enhanced daily cleaning and hand sanitiser will be available on board.

Customers are also required to wear a face covering (unless exempt) and maintain a safe distance from other passengers.

Full details of booking, fares and timetables are available here or you can visit or contact the Xplore Dundee Travel Centre at 80-82 Commercial Street (01382 221609).