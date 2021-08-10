Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links

Gordon Strachan: Reports claim ex-Celtic boss set to quit Dundee for Hoops

By Eric Nicolson
August 10 2021, 5.27pm Updated: August 10 2021, 7.08pm
Gordon Strachan
Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan is on the verge of quitting Dundee for Celtic, according to reports.

It has long been rumoured that the technical director at Dens Park, appointed two years ago, was being lined up for an advisory role at the club he managed.

And the Daily Record are now reporting that a deal to take him back to Celtic Park could be confirmed as early as this week.

Strachan has led a review of Dundee’s academy set-up and been on-hand for advice for when rookie first team boss James McPake has chosen to seek it.

It is understood his new role at Celtic will be to oversee the Hoops’ strategic planning and youth development.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier