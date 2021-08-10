Gordon Strachan: Reports claim ex-Celtic boss set to quit Dundee for Hoops By Eric Nicolson August 10 2021, 5.27pm Updated: August 10 2021, 7.08pm Gordon Strachan Gordon Strachan is on the verge of quitting Dundee for Celtic, according to reports. It has long been rumoured that the technical director at Dens Park, appointed two years ago, was being lined up for an advisory role at the club he managed. And the Daily Record are now reporting that a deal to take him back to Celtic Park could be confirmed as early as this week. Strachan has led a review of Dundee’s academy set-up and been on-hand for advice for when rookie first team boss James McPake has chosen to seek it. It is understood his new role at Celtic will be to oversee the Hoops’ strategic planning and youth development. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Gordon Strachan back at Celtic in three-month consultancy role Gordon Strachan WON’T be quitting Dundee but IS set to rejoin former club Celtic on temporary basis 3 things Dundee need to address after Celtic hammering Dundee manager James McPake insists full focus is on Celtic clash despite MK Dons link