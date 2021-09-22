Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
COURIER OPINION: Care home residents’ right to life trumps rights of Covid vaccine sceptics

By The Courier
September 22 2021, 7.30am
The case for care workers having the Covid vaccine is surely inarguable by this point.

It’s not just their lives that depend on it. It’s the lives of the sick, elderly and vulnerable people in their care who are depending on them to do the right thing.

And yet moves by major providers to make vaccination a requirement of employment have run into opposition from union leaders.

They say the jab is not mandatory in Scotland, unlike in England, and dismissing staff who refuse to take it risks worsening recruitment problems in the sector.

Individuals have a right to choose not to have the Covid vaccine.

But families have a right to expect that their loved ones are receiving care from people who have done everything in their power to minimise the risk of passing on a deadly virus.

These are the same families who endured months of misery as Covid-19 tore through care homes, resulting in thousands of deaths and lengthy lockdowns.

A public inquiry will determine what went wrong when the pandemic was at its peak.

But we know so much more about the virus now – and the safeguards.

And all of the scientific evidence points to the success of the Covid vaccine programme in reducing the risk of infection.

The problems with recruitment in the care sector pre-date Covid.

They include poor pay, unsociable hours and low regard for exceptional people doing a demanding and honourable job.

Unions might want to focus on fighting for just rewards for them, instead of making a case for the handful of Covid vaccine sceptics whose intransigence threatens the people in their care.

 

