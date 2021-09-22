Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Air ambulance called to Fife farm after woman falls from horse

By Matteo Bell and Katy Scott
September 22 2021, 7.11pm Updated: September 22 2021, 7.58pm
An air ambulance was at the scene.
An air ambulance was called to a Fife farm on Wednesday after a woman was injured in a fall from a horse.

The alarm was raised at Barbarafield Riding School at Craigrothie, south of Cupar, at around 11.30am.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and a land ambulance were both called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the riding school confirmed that the woman had fallen off a horse and received a slight concussion.

The air ambulance at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance said: “The air ambulance was scrambled from its Perth base.

“The helicopter took eight minutes to land in the field at the scene.

“Charity air ambulance paramedics worked with Scottish air ambulance land crew colleagues.

“The woman was taken to hospital by the land ambulance.”

When contacted about the incident, the Scottish Ambulance Service said it was unable to confirm details of “routine” incidents due to pressures on the service.

