Air ambulance called to Fife farm after woman falls from horse

An air ambulance was called to a Fife farm on Wednesday after a woman was injured in a fall from a horse.

The alarm was raised at Barbarafield Riding School at Craigrothie, south of Cupar, at around 11.30am.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and a land ambulance were both called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the riding school confirmed that the woman had fallen off a horse and received a slight concussion.

A spokesperson for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance said: “The air ambulance was scrambled from its Perth base.

“The helicopter took eight minutes to land in the field at the scene.

“Charity air ambulance paramedics worked with Scottish air ambulance land crew colleagues.

“The woman was taken to hospital by the land ambulance.”

When contacted about the incident, the Scottish Ambulance Service said it was unable to confirm details of “routine” incidents due to pressures on the service.