Dundee v Rangers: Manager choices, speedy Paul McMullan and Bobby Madden – 3 talking points from the 1-0 Dens defeat

By George Cran
September 26 2021, 12.00pm
Bobby Madden, Paul McMullan and James McPake.
Bobby Madden, Paul McMullan and James McPake.

Dundee’s wait for a Premiership win goes on after their 1-0 home defeat to Rangers on Saturday.

That’s seven league matches without victory and now five games in all competitions without a goal.

However, the outcome against the league leaders and champions is far from the whole story.

For the Dark Blues were bullish, positive and inventive against Steven Gerrard’s men.

There could even be an argument made to suggest they had the better of the game at Dens Park.

At the very least they went toe-to-toe with the best side in the country.

However, their fortunes in front of goal continue to be their Achilles’ heel.

Manager choices

There was criticism of manager James McPake’s team selection and substitutions after the midweek cup defeat to St Johnstone.

For this game, he got all the big decisions spot on.

The biggest one was a brave one and it wasn’t whether to select Leigh Griffiths after the week he’d had.

Rather it was to move to three centre-backs for the first time since the 6-2 defeat at Hearts.

Dundee manager James McPake.

With five defenders in the starting XI it looked like a defensive set-up, designed to frustrate Rangers.

However, the mindset of the players was anything but a park-the-bus attitude – every time they had the chance to have a go, they had a go.

With that, chances came. Once more Jordan McGhee had a header that, had it gone anywhere but straight at the keeper, would’ve been a goal.

Jason Cummings sees his spot-kick saved.

Griffiths, too, had a gilt-edged chance midway through the first-half but either through a lack of sharpness or the ankle injury he was carrying, couldn’t finish like expected.

Then there was the penalty miss in the second half.

The goals and points may not be there but the display certainly was – at some point soon Dundee will start turning performances into points.

Paul McMullan

The former Dundee United man has been a revelation since crossing the road last January.

Once more he was Dundee’s best player.

His mazy run from kick-off that was only ended by a block on the edge of the Rangers box set the tone for the Dark Blues.

McMullan is brought down in the area.

Playing up top alongside Griffiths and then Jason Cummings, McMullan was a constant threat.

And he proved that in the move that won the spot-kick, meeting Max Anderson’s throughball with a perfect first touch before skipping beyond goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and being brought down.

A performance that deserved more.

Red card?

Manager McPake was adamant Gers goalie McLaughlin should have seen red for intentionally bringing McMullan down in the area.

At full-time he was given a red card by Bobby Madden for his protestations.

The rule is a yellow card is shown along with the penalty if the player in question makes a genuine attempt to play the ball.

The penalty incident.

An argument can be made for red but it’s not likely to win over an official.

McMullan was just too quick for the goalkeeper.

It does feel harsh that the challenge prevented a sure goal and is only punished by a yellow, a feeling compounded by the fact McLaughlin saved the spot-kick.

But, by the rules of the game, it’s almost always going to be a yellow card rather than red.

 

