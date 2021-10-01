It is three months since the new X90 bus from Dundee to Edinburgh Airport was re-launched and, if passenger numbers are anything to go by, confidence in local and international travel has returned.

That’s the belief of Christine McGlasson, managing director of city bus operators Xplore Dundee. Since the firm, which is a subsidiary of McGills, re-launched its Airport Xpress service back in June, there has been a huge uptake on the number of passengers on board.

The X90 Dundee to Edinburgh Airport is the only non-stop coach service between the City of Discovery and the terminal building at Scotland’s busiest airport. You will have noticed the bright green vehicles (pictured above) driving through the city.

Confidence in travel returns

Christine, pictured below, explained: “This steady increase in passengers using our Airport Xpress is a clear sign that people are becoming more and more confident about travelling again.

“Our X90 coaches are the quickest way to get from Dundee to Edinburgh Airport and onward to your holiday destination or business meeting. All Covid safety measures are still in place: customers must wear face coverings and we have deep cleaning routines and special air filters on board which make our vehicles as safe as possible.”

Passengers increase tenfold

In fact, Xplore Dundee has reported that demand for the direct airport bus service has grown tenfold! Today, there are 10 times more people taking advantage of the 70-minute journey between Dundee city centre and Edinburgh Airport that in the first week, and this is set to continue to grow – especially with more restrictions being lifted.

Christine added: “We welcome the changes in travel restrictions which are opening up more countries for British travellers, and making it easier for tourists to come and see what Scotland has to offer.

“We also welcome the reopening of the US borders, simplification of the traffic lights system and relaxation of testing.”

Launch of X90 Dundee to Edinburgh Airport

When the X90 Airport Xpress was relaunched in the summer, the coaches were upgraded with their new-look ‘Fly’ livery, but there was another significant change – they are low emissions vehicles with Euro VI engines, meaning a reduction in cO2 pollution. Travelling on public transport also contributes positively to the environment and climate change.

Once more and more people hear about this convenient service, and confidence in travelling abroad again grows, Xplore Dundee has more X90 coaches on stand-by in anticipation of this – and hope to return eventually to pre-pandemic frequencies for the service, which currently operates every three hours, 24 hours a day.

Full details of booking, fares and timetables are available at Xplore Dundee, by visiting Xplore Dundee’s Travel Centre at 80-82 Commercial Street, or calling 01382 221609.