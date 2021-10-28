Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Uncategorised

Disruption to morning commute in Kirkcaldy after crash

By Emma Duncan
October 28 2021, 12.49pm
A car crashed into railings in Kirkcaldy on Thursday morning
A car crashed into railings in Kirkcaldy on Thursday morning

There was disruption to the morning commute in Kirkcaldy on Thursday after a one-vehicle crash.

A car crashed into railings near the town’s crematorium.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “Police were called 8.20am on Thursday, October 28, following the report of a one vehicle road crash on Rosemount Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries.”

One woman who drove past the incident said: “Worrying happening right outside the high school at school time.

“I only just dropped my daughter there not nice to see at all, obviously hope the occupants are alright but horrible to think what could have happened 100s of school kids walk that path at that time.”

There is disruption on roads across the area following a large volume of rain overnight.

Several roads in and around Fife have experienced flooding after heavy rain on Wednesday evening, drivers have been urged to take care on the roads.

More showers are forecast throughout the day across Tayside and Fife and drivers have been asked to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Fife roads flooded after heavy downpours hit overnight

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier