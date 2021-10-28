Disruption to morning commute in Kirkcaldy after crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

There was disruption to the morning commute in Kirkcaldy on Thursday after a one-vehicle crash.

A car crashed into railings near the town’s crematorium.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “Police were called 8.20am on Thursday, October 28, following the report of a one vehicle road crash on Rosemount Avenue, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and there were no injuries.”

One woman who drove past the incident said: “Worrying happening right outside the high school at school time.

“I only just dropped my daughter there not nice to see at all, obviously hope the occupants are alright but horrible to think what could have happened 100s of school kids walk that path at that time.”

There is disruption on roads across the area following a large volume of rain overnight.

Several roads in and around Fife have experienced flooding after heavy rain on Wednesday evening, drivers have been urged to take care on the roads.

More showers are forecast throughout the day across Tayside and Fife and drivers have been asked to slow down and drive to the conditions.