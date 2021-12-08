Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United appoint new commercial chief from Rangers

By Sean Hamilton
December 8 2021, 4.46pm
Dundee United's new commercial and sponsorship boss Elliot Shaw
Dundee United's new commercial and sponsorship boss Elliot Shaw

Dundee United have appointed ex-Rangers and Dundee staffer Elliot Shaw as their new commercial boss.

Shaw arrives from Ibrox, where he has spent the last two-and-a-half years as a corporate sales executive.

The Dundee-native is no stranger to football in his home city, having previously spent a year as commercial sales executive at Dundee.

Prior to his stint at Dens, he fulfilled a similar role with the City of Discovery’s Elite League ice hockey club, Dundee Stars.

Shaw, a graduate of the University of Dundee, told United’s official website: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Dundee United.

“From early discussions with members of the board and executive team, it was clear that this is a forward-thinking football club with great aspirations and I am excited to aid the growth of the club’s commercial operation.”

Collective journey

United’s new operations director Luigi Capuano added: “I am pleased to welcome Elliot to Dundee United. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the business.

“The commercial operation has a key role in the sustainability of the club and I look forward to working with Elliot as he drives our commercial strategy and results forward as we continue on our collective journey.”

