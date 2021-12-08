Dundee United appoint new commercial chief from Rangers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United have appointed ex-Rangers and Dundee staffer Elliot Shaw as their new commercial boss.

Shaw arrives from Ibrox, where he has spent the last two-and-a-half years as a corporate sales executive.

The Dundee-native is no stranger to football in his home city, having previously spent a year as commercial sales executive at Dundee.

🆕 | Elliot Shaw has been named the new Head of Commercial & Sponsorship at the Club. — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 8, 2021

Prior to his stint at Dens, he fulfilled a similar role with the City of Discovery’s Elite League ice hockey club, Dundee Stars.

Shaw, a graduate of the University of Dundee, told United’s official website: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Dundee United.

“From early discussions with members of the board and executive team, it was clear that this is a forward-thinking football club with great aspirations and I am excited to aid the growth of the club’s commercial operation.”

Collective journey

United’s new operations director Luigi Capuano added: “I am pleased to welcome Elliot to Dundee United. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the business.

“The commercial operation has a key role in the sustainability of the club and I look forward to working with Elliot as he drives our commercial strategy and results forward as we continue on our collective journey.”