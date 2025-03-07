Cheltenham Festival Betting Offers and Free Bets for 2025

The Cheltenham Festival 2025 brings excellent betting offers and free bets from UK bookmakers. Betting sites are rolling out generous sign-up bonuses, enhanced odds, and free bets for the biggest week in horse racing.

Whether you’re a new or existing customer, these betting offers will help you get the most value from your Cheltenham wagers.

10bet’s 100% deposit match up to £50 is a strong offer for Cheltenham. New customers can effectively double their betting balance, turning a £50 deposit into £100 to use across the Festival’s top races. The minimum odds requirement of 1/2 (1.50) works well for betting on horse racing, especially when backing favourites.

Betfred’s £50 in free bets ranks among the highest-value betting offers for new customers. By betting just £10 at odds of 2.0 or higher, you’ll receive £30 in single sports bets plus £20 in accumulator bets – perfect for mixing individual bets with multi-race accumulators during Cheltenham.

All British Sport offers something different with 10% daily cashback on your losses. Rather than a standard free bet deal, you’ll get 10% back on your losing bets each day of the Festival. It’s a simple way to get back some money if your horse racing picks don’t win.

Grosvenor’s double odds offer on your first bet is a great way to boost your returns if you want to bet on Cheltenham. Place your first wager up to £10, and if it wins, you’ll get double the original odds paid as cash – not free bets. This means backing a 3/1 Festival favourite would pay at 6/1, significantly boosting your potential profit.

BetVictor keeps things simple with their welcome offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets split into six £5 tokens. The 2.0 minimum odds requirement works well for betting on horse racing, and having your bonus split into smaller £5 bets lets you spread them across different races or days of Cheltenham.

Spreadex offers a generous welcome bonus, giving you £50 in bet bonuses when you wager £25. The bonus is well-suited for Cheltenham as it gives you enough stake money to spread across multiple races, and works particularly well for each-way bets given Spreadex’s competitive place terms. The £25 qualifying bet amount is higher than most bookmakers, but the doubled value in return makes it worthwhile.

Fitzdares offers £25 in free bets when you place your first £50 bet. While the £50 qualifying bet is on the higher side and the bonus amount is lower than some competitors, Fitzdares is known for their competitive odds and excellent phone betting service which can be particularly useful for negotiating your own odds for Cheltenham.

Mr.Mega’s offer is straightforward but modest: bet £15 to receive a £10 free bet. The minimum odds requirement of 1/1 (2.0) works fine for horse racing betting, though the bonus amount is smaller than most major bookmakers. A 14-day validity period gives you plenty of time to use your free bet during the four-day Cheltenham Festival.

Betiton’s welcome offer is simple: bet £15 to get a £10 free bet. While it’s one of the smaller bonuses available for the Festival, the qualifying requirements are straightforward and the minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) work well for most Cheltenham races. You’ll need to place your qualifying bet and use your free bet within 14 days.

Bet365’s new customer offer gives players £30 in free bets for a £10 qualifying bet. The 3x bonus value is generous, and bet365’s horse racing coverage makes this particularly valuable – you’ll get best odds guaranteed, live streaming of all UK races, and some of the great each-way terms during the Festival.

Cheltenham Betting Sites Reviewed

10Bet offers competitive odds across all Cheltenham Festival races, with a strong focus on each-way value in the major championship races. Their desktop site and mobile app make it simple to place multiple bets quickly.

Betfred brings decades of horse racing experience to Cheltenham Festival betting. They provide extensive coverage of every race, competitive odds, and regular extra place specials throughout the four days.

All British Sports delivers a straightforward betting platform for Cheltenham Festival punters. Their cashback offer adds value throughout the Festival, while their odds are regularly matched with the major bookmakers across all 28 races.

Existing Customer Offers for Cheltenham

10Bet – £5 Free Bet for Betting £40+ on Horse Racing

Get a £5 free bet by betting £40 or more on horse racing within the qualifying period. You’ll need to opt in first, and the offer runs from February 10th to February 16th. The free bet can be used on any Cheltenham Festival race.

Betfred – 10% Winnings Boost

Place a single bet on the Win market of selected races and receive a 10% boost on your winnings if your horse comes first. The maximum stake is £50, and the bonus is paid in cash within 24 hours of your bet settling.

BetVictor – Run For Your Money

This offer refunds your stake in cash if your horse refuses to race or loses all chance at the start. It applies to all UK and Irish racing, including Cheltenham Festival races. Single bets are refunded up to £100, while multiple bets are capped at £1000. Cash-out bets and free bets don’t qualify.

Bookmakers Best Odds Guaranteed Times for Cheltenham

Bookmaker Best Odds Guaranteed Times bet365 8:00am BetVictor 9:00am Betfred 8:00am Fitzdares 9:00am

Responsible Gambling

When betting on the Cheltenham Festival, it’s important to use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting sites. Every UK bookmaker featured on this page provides options to set deposit limits, time-outs, and reality checks to help manage your Festival betting. If you need support or advice about your gambling, organisations like Gamstop and Gamcare offer free, confidential help.