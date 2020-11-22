Caroline Quentin ‘stunned’ not to lose weight on Strictly

Caroline Quentin has admitted she is “stunned” at her failure to lose weight during her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Men Behaving Badly actress, 60, said rumours that contestants on the BBC One show lost “four stone in four days” were untrue.

Quentin, who alongside her partner Johannes Radebe danced the cha cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass on Saturday, has lost a total of 0.1 stone since training began.

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe on Strictly (BBC/PA)

She said: “I don’t think it has quite changed my life. It hasn’t really changed me physically that much.

“I am a bit stronger but all the rumours of losing four stone in four days are absolutely untrue.

“I have worked over five weeks and I have lost a pound and a half.

“I am stunned. I am actually stunned. I am joking really but I am quite surprised because I am moving about from dawn ’til dusk.

“Has it changed my life in that way? Not really, no.

“But the best thing that has happened to me is that I have met this person called Johannes and I really like him.”

Our Born Again dancer @quentyquestions brought so much elegance to her Waltz with @jojo_radebe 💖 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/iWP3UaRx7x — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 14, 2020

She also addressed the mood amongst the contestants following the departure of boxer Nicola Adams and pro dancer Katya Jones, who were forced to leave the competition after Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Quentin said: “I have to say we are a very jolly bunch really.

“We are very sweet and rather supportive and very nice, and the worst thing is where you say goodbye to lovely people like Max and Katya and all that and Jacqui and stuff.

“But we are marching onwards, we are strong in our hearts with a spring in our step towards hopefully some good news from the Government about Christmas.

“I think that is what everyone is focused towards.”

Quentin, who took ballet lessons as a child, dismissed claims her training gave her an advantage over her co-stars.

She said: “I studied ballet as a little girl and when you dance you are taught to turn your feet out and the very first thing I learnt here is that your feet have to be parallel, so it’s like ‘great’.

“The one thing I thought would really help is the thing I got told off for during my first ever dance.

“On the other hand, there is an upside as well I think that is probably about deportment and carrying yourself and perhaps the use of arms and things like that.

“So it’s probably swings and roundabouts really.

“I think it is helpful but then a lot of things are helpful. Being quite musical, that helps a bit because you can follow a beat.

“I like being taught things because that is the most helpful thing, because I spend a lot of time with Johannes who is trying to get me to learn things that are not my skill set.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.