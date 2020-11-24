Coronation Street unveils special artworks ahead of 60th anniversary

Artist Leigh Lambert has created an artwork encapsulating Coronation Street’s 60 years on TV.

The piece, titled On The Cobbles, shows the smoking chimneys of Weatherfield and a variety of characters past and present.

Lambert has also created three accompanying sketches illustrating moments from the soap’s history, such as two lovers meeting outside the Roy’s Rolls cafe (Love Story), the show’s famous pigeons (They Always Come Home) and the opening scene of the first episode in 1960 (Our Kid’s Up Shop).

Love Story (Buckingham Fine Art/ITV Studios/Leigh Lambert/PA)

Coronation Street, the world’s longest-running TV soap according to Guinness World Records, will celebrate its 60th anniversary on December 9.

ITV is airing special shows, publishing an anniversary book and launching new products in the run-up to the landmark date.

Lambert said of his artworks: “It was a real honour to be invited to produce such a momentous tribute. Visiting the set earlier this year, I got to experience the real sense of history these iconic buildings and cobbles have, and it’s obvious how the endless list of characters who have ‘lived’ in them and walked on them are permanently in the great British psyche.

They Always Come Home (Buckingham Fine Art/ITV Studios/Leigh Lambert/PA)

“Being part of Corrie’s 60th is really exciting and a true honour. I hope everybody enjoys seeing the pictures as much as I have creating them.”

Lambert was born and raised in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. In 2014 he was shortlisted for best up-and-coming artist in the Fine Art Trade Guild Awards.

Steve Watling, controller of operations for games, live and merchandising at ITV, said: “We’re delighted to collaborate with Leigh on these fabulous works of art, which I am sure will be hugely popular with all our Coronation Street fans.

Our Kid’s Up Shop (Buckingham Fine Art/ITV Studios/Leigh Lambert/PA)

“Leigh’s an incredibly collectable artist and we’re excited to see this celebration of Corrie’s 60th become a part of art history – as well as giving fans of the show the chance to own a little part of Corrie history.”

– The pictures will be available to buy in galleries across the UK and online at itvshop.co.uk from December 9.