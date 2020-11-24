Routines revealed for the next round of Strictly Come Dancing

Comedian Bill Bailey and partner Oti Mabuse will perform a jive to Blondie’s One Way Or Another in the next round of Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair are one of seven couples who remain in the BBC One celebrity dancing competition.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who last week stayed in the competition after finding herself in the dance off, will dance a quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams with her partner Gorka Marquez.

(Guy Levy/PA)

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice will take on the American smooth to Aretha Franklin song I Say A Little Prayer.

YouTuber HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara will perform their couple’s choice dance to Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay.

Reality star Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer will do a tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor, while JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden will dance the Viennese waltz to Lauren Daigle’s song Rescue.

(Guy Levy/BBC)

Clara Amfo and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec will also perform a jive to Tina Turner’s River Deep Mountain High.

Last week the radio DJ found herself bottom of the leaderboard after the judges scored her samba, however she avoided the dance off after the public voted to save her from being axed from the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.15pm on BBC One.