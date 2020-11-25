Bake Off champion Peter Sawkins dubs victory an ‘absolute dream’

Great British Bake Off champion Peter Sawkins has described his win as an “absolute dream”.

The 20-year-old accounting and finance student from Edinburgh – nicknamed the “baby-faced assassin” by host Noel Fielding – was crowned the show’s youngest ever winner during Tuesday night’s final.

He is also the first winner from Scotland in the show’s decade-long history.

The programme also saw its biggest-ever final on Channel 4, attracting a record average audience of 9.2 million viewers and a 39.7% share of the audience.

Speaking to BBC radio’s Good Morning Scotland, Sawkins said he had only told his immediate friends and family about his win prior to the final airing on Channel 4.

He said: “There is something very nice that I can finally stop keeping the secret and share it with friends and family.

“It’s an absolute dream. I was really pleased with how I managed to step through all the challenges.

“I feel in a really privileged position because of course there will be some opportunities that arise from this, and it would be amazing to try and explore them, but at the same time I am going to keep on going with my degree, so I’m in a nice position.”

Since filming took place during the summer, Sawkins has returned to university but been unable to tell any of his housemates.

He revealed he had celebrated his win with his flatmates in Edinburgh and a homemade chocolate cake.

Sawkins told the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show: “It was great fun, it was just celebrations, lots and lots of cheering, so apologies to the flats above and below.

“It might have been a bit loud just after nine o’clock.

“We just watched it as we’ve been watching the whole series. It was really nice, it was quite relaxed.

“It was a shame that we couldn’t do a big party but we had a lovely time, the four of us in the flat, nice and chilled out. I made a cake. We ate that alongside it. It was a really lovely time.”

Sawkins saw off competition from Laura Adlington and Dave Friday, with the three remaining amateur bakers tackling custard slices, walnut whirls and a multi-layered showstopper dessert.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood said it was the closest contest they had had to judge.

Sawkins took inspiration from the Scottish pudding Cranachan when making his custard slices, using raspberries, oats and whisky to flavour it, but came second behind Dave in the technical.

However, his showstopper, which featured components including a Victoria sandwich, choux buns and Battenberg biscuits, saw him clinch the prize.

Despite finding fame across the series, Sawkins said he intended to now focus on his studies.

“I’ve got an assignment due next Friday, a couple of exams in two weeks’ time, so I think that’s what right next on the agenda,” he said.

However, he said he intended to keep in contact with his fellow contestants via their WhatsApp group.

He said: “It’s popping off every day. We’ve just become a wee family, we’ve got so close so fast.

“We’re all in together, 24 hours a day, and it couldn’t be a better group to share the whole experience with.”

The showstopper round, the final challenge of the 11th series, was watched by the entire crew of the programme, who formed a “bubble” in Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming, after being tested for the virus and self-isolating.

Production of the series initially had to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. However filming of the programme finished around the end of August.