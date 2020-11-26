Supermarkets join forces for anti-racism message on Channel 4

Channel 4 is to broadcast a number of adverts from major supermarket chains as part of an anti-racism message.

The move comes after Sainsbury’s released its Christmas advert which featured a black family, which the broadcaster said prompted some offensive and racist posts on social media.

Adverts from Waitrose, Tesco, Iceland, Asda, Aldi, M&S, Lidl and Co-op will be broadcast alongside an anti-racist message during prime-time slots on Friday.

The promotional videos will be shown across two advert breaks on Channel 4 at 8.15pm, during Bake Off: An Extra Slice, and at 10.15pm during The Last Leg.

Alongside the adverts on screen will be the hashtag #StandAgainstRacism.

Rachel Eyre, head of brand communications and creative at Sainsbury’s, said: “We strive to be an inclusive retailer and we’re proud to unite with our industry colleagues to stand up against racism.

“We’re passionate about reflecting modern Britain and celebrating the diversity of the communities we serve, from our advertising to the products we sell.

“Sainsbury’s is for everyone and we are committed to playing our part in helping to build an equal society.”

An M&S spokesperson said: “We’re with you Sainsbury’s. Christmas is about bringing everyone together and we absolutely stand together against racism with our fellow retailers.”

Verica Djurdjevic, chief revenue officer at Channel 4, said: “As an anti-racist organisation, we are incredibly proud to stand together with Sainsbury’s and our retail partners against racism, using our national platform to call out the unacceptable reaction to Sainsbury’s Christmas advert.”