Dolly Parton, Sir Cliff Richard and Kylie in BBC radio Christmas series

Dolly Parton, Sir Cliff Richard and Kylie Minogue are taking part in a BBC radio Christmas series.

The stars, also including Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow, will be speaking to “local community heroes”.

They will join broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans for a week of programmes on BBC local radio this Christmas.

The celebrities will be “talking to people making meals for the vulnerable, sharing provisions and keeping each other going”.

Sir Cliff Richard (Warner Music/PA)

Sir Cliff said: “I always find it so comforting to know that I could do something. When you think of any individual – you, me, anybody – what we do is so finite and tiny, but the bucket will only get full after all those tiny drops that we are fill it.

“The more people we can get to help others the better.”

Chris Burns, head of BBC audio and digital, said: “This Christmas, BBC local radio stations will be there for their listeners like never before. It will be unlike any Christmas we’ve experienced.

“Through our Make A Difference programming and lots of surprises, we will bring everyone together and play our part in lifting the mood across every corner of England.”

– Each episode will go out daily at 9am from December 28 to January 1.