Joe Lycett: Gift from Sarah Millican was a lifesaver

Joe Lycett has said Sarah Millican gave him a car – although she had not told him its full history.

The 32-year-old comic told the Thanks A Million podcast with Angela Scanlon that the stand-up gave him the “pristine” vehicle.

“I was deciding between staying in Manchester where I was living, paying rent, or going home to Birmingham and learning to drive,” Lycett said.

He decided to learn how to drive “and Sarah knew that was what I was doing. She had this car and was like ‘Do you want this car?’…

“Not only did she give me the car, she got it serviced, cleaned.

“It was like beautifully pristine. And it was a real lifesaver.”

But he added: “She then told a story on (comedy panel show) Would I Lie To You? about a year later that she’d pissed in the passenger seat, which she hadn’t told me when she gave it to me!”

