Michelle Visage reveals who she thinks will win Strictly Come Dancing

Michelle Visage has said she is “so in love” with Bill Bailey and believes he is favourite to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star, who appeared on the BBC One celebrity dancing competition last year, praised the comedian’s recent performances.

Visage was presented with the ally prize at the Attitude Awards on Tuesday evening.

Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Visage said: “Oh my god, I’m so in love with Bill Bailey.

“How could you not be in love with Bill Bailey, I didn’t see that coming.”

The comedian, 55, has won praise from the Strictly judges for a string of routines, including a dance with partner Oti Mabuse to Rapper’s Delight by the Sugarhill Gang.

Visage added: “Bill has blown me away because I never expected to be like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to see what Bill and Oti are going to do’.

“I think, like the rest of the country, people were just expecting him to be like the Mike Bushell or the Ed Balls and to have a little bit of a pisstake, but he’s so good.”

Michelle Visage (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

She said Bailey is “100%” most likely to win.

“I think HRVY’s amazing, I think Maisie (Smith’s) getting a bit of a rap because she’s good.

“At this point where they are now, it’s anybody’s game and I think Bill Bailey’s going to win it, for sure.”