William Shatner and James McAvoy support testicular cancer awareness campaign

Actors William Shatner and James McAvoy have backed the sixth year of testicular cancer charity Cahonas #CheckYerBawballs campaign.

They have joined thousands of people on social media, showing off their baubles, in support of the campaign – which encourages men to check for signs of testicular cancer.

Actors Grant O’Rourke, Same Hoare and Steven Cree join Shatner and McAvoy in this year’s campaign.

Celebrity supporters since the campaign was launched include Ricky Gervais, Amy MacDonald, Sam Heughan, Lorraine Kelly, Nicola Sturgeon, Sanjeev Kohli, Stuart Hogg, and Mark Hamill.

Shatner, 89, best known for playing Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series and seven subsequent films, posted his support to Twitter – this time encouraging people to “show off their Dreidels” too in support of the Scottish-led campaign.

He posted: “This year I’m changing #checkyerbawballs to #checkyourdreidels to help raise awareness for testicular cancer & the @cahonasscotland challenge.”

While McAvoy posted on Instagram: “Men of Scotland and indeed the world, it’s that time of year when we implore each other to look at and feel our own balls…BAWS in Scotland to those that don’t know in an attempt to help stave off cancer.”

Ritchie Marshall, founder of Clydebank-based Cahonas, said: “It’s amazing to see such high profile actors back the campaign with such energy!

“The support we receive every year from well-known people like him really helps capture imaginations and encourages so many more to play their part.

“Every year the #CheckYerBawballs campaign reaches millions of people, preventing countless men and their families from the agony and heartbreak cancer can cause at Christmas or any time of year.

“Catching testicular cancer early literally saves lives and if men check more regularly their chance of a complete recovery improves massively.

“I implore as many people as possible to join in this year’s #CheckYerBawballs – your actions could make a life-changing difference to somebody you know.”

Had a rummage but couldn’t find any dreidels! But was happy to get these out to help raise awareness for testicular cancer #CheckYerBawballs #checkyourdreidels and the @CahonasScotland challenge. I’ll nominate two lovely bawballs @Gwilymlee @TheAndrewGower https://t.co/SxbOSjyT8h pic.twitter.com/HMpeymbP0y — Sam Hoare (@mrSamHoare) December 3, 2020

More than 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer every year – six every day – but if caught early enough, the chances of curing the condition are as high as 98%.

Mr Marshall added: “Testicular cancer can have devastating effects for men and their families – but it doesn’t have to.

“We’ve reached more than 100 million people with our message that early detection is the best defence against the disease, and the #CheckYerBawBalls campaign is one of our most effective means of hammering home the importance of regular checks.

“We’re lucky to have supporters with such a high profile who help capture the imagination of the public, but the best way to help is for the general public to show off their baubles and help somebody they know.

“We want testicular health to be talked about openly and self-checks to be part of everyone’s monthly routine. At events, workplaces and education establishments, we share our message about the symptoms of testicular cancer and how to check for them.”