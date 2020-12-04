What were the highlights from this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here?

This year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has drawn to a close after Giovanna Fletcher was crowned the winner.

The ITV programme was filmed in the UK for the first time after being moved from its usual base in Australia because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a look at the highlights of the competition.

I’m A Celebrity moves to North Wales



(I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!)

The series was filmed in the grand setting of Gwrych Castle near Abergele, north Wales.

Rather than being camped in the wilds of the Australian jungle, the campmates instead had to face the cold of the British countryside during winter.

The celebrities remained wrapped up warm throughout and had to chop their own logs to keep a fire going in their living quarters.



Jordan throws up ahead of first challenge

(ITV)

BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North made a dramatic entrance to the programme when he was sick ahead of the group’s first challenge.

After the celebrities were flown in by helicopter, they were tasked with taking part in an abseiling challenge during which they had to collect rucksacks containing kit.

The view from the top of the sheer rock face proved too much for North’s stomach.

“I can’t believe I was sick, I’ve only been here five minutes and I’m puking up already,” he said after the incident.

AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie clash over washing up

Professional dancer AJ Pritchard and former EastEnders star Shane Richie had a tense exchange over the chores that had to be carried out in the camp.

An irate looking Pritchard confronted Richie after the actor failed to clean up the camp’s pots and pans.

Richie insisted he had left them to soak before agreeing to wash them up.

Their tiff appeared to continue when after another meal Richie cast his mess tin onto the floor, saying: “Who’s doing the washing up?”

Beverley Callard inadvertently insults Vernon Kay

Poor @beverleycallard really put her foot in it insulting one of @vernonkay's most successful TV shows! 😂🙊 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E8UG17snSn — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2020

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard took an unintentional swipe at TV presenter Kay when she criticised a programme he used to host.

After conversation in the camp turned to Splash!, which was presented by Kay and saw celebrities take part in a diving competition, the actress told the camp she thought it was “the most stupid programme ever”.

She apparently made the comment without having realised that Kay was the presenter.

“It kept my central heating on though, Beverley,” Kay told her.



Sir Mo Farah and AJ Pritchard form close bond

.@Mo_Farah and @Aj11Ace were full of beans as they waved goodbye to their Campmates and crossed the Castle doors 🏰 (pun absolutely intended) #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/5x12sFz4JA — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2020



Athlete Sir Mo Farah and Pritchard formed a close friendship during their time on the show.



The pair departed the programme at the same time after taking part in a challenge together shortly before they were axed.

Despite struggling with some aspects of the challenge, which tested their memory, they remained in good spirits throughout.

After leaving the castle, Sir Mo said he had found a “best friend for life” in Pritchard as he praised the dancer’s determination and maturity.



Campmates take on the Celebrity Cyclone

A Celebrity Cyclone like no other! And not just because it was absolutely FREEZING 🥶 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/AioWFF6Wp1 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2020

In the last episode before the final Richie, Kay, North and podcast Fletcher faced the Celebrity Cyclone dressed as knights.

The celebrities were tasked with climbing a giant water slide while they were pelted with rubber balls, buffeted by wind machines and hosed with jets of cold water.

Presenters Ant and Dec revealed the challenged marked the 400th trial on the programme.

All four celebrities managed to reach their markers in time and won four stars for the camp.