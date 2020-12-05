Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid pucker up for mistletoe kiss in ITV promo

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan pucker up for a kiss under the mistletoe in a new festive promotion for ITV daytime.

The stars of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have been given seasonal animated graphics for a Christmas advert.

GMB presenters Morgan, Reid, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh are all wearing party hats, while Lorraine Kelly is seen donning a halo and angel wings, Christine Lampard and Andi Peters wear elf hats, and Dr Hilary Jones is seated in the snow.

Lorraine Kelly (ITV/PA)

This Morning stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are seen opening presents, pulling crackers, and hugging through plastic coverings before tucking into a huge turkey.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (ITV/PA)

Alison Hammond is transformed into Father Christmas complete with red suit and sack, and Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are seen surrounded by presents.

Alison Hammond (ITV/PA)

Loose Women’s Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Welch and Saira Khan stand together as carol singers, Judi Love is seen throwing a snowball at Linda Robson, and Langsford, Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Janet Street-Porter are smiling through a wintry window scene.

Loose Women (ITV/PA)

Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women air on weekdays from 6am on ITV.