‘Tears’ as Les Miserables returns to the West End

Les Miserables returned to the stage for the first time in almost nine months on Saturday night as the curtain lifted on its six-week Christmas run on London’s West End.

The production, which stars Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Matt Lucas, welcomed a socially-distanced crowd back to the Sondheim Theatre for the first time since March 16 after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden cleared the runway for arts venues to remain open for rehearsals during the lockdown.

Actor Christopher Biggins, who was in attendance for opening night, paid tribute to theatre owner and producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh for his efforts in getting Les Mis back to the stage.

He wrote on Twitter: “What a night, Les Mis Opened SHAFTESBURY AVENUE again. Hooray. Cameron Mackintosh welcomed all of us back in a very emotional speech and the tears never stopped.

“What a show, what a cast, what a night. The bestest night ever. Thank you Cameron xxxxxxx.”

Les Mis is not the only show returning for the festive period, with Pantoland at The London Palladium, starring Julian Clary and Nigel Havers, also set to play across December.