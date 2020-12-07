In Video: Winter Light exhibit illuminates South Bank

London’s dark winter nights have been illuminated by an exhibition at the Southbank Centre.
Winter Light brings together artworks that take inspiration from light, colour and the poetics of space.
Featuring more than 15 artworks and new commissions, the exhibition is installed across the Southbank Centre’s buildings and along the riverfront.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe