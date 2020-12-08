Scottish Baftas ‘more special than ever’ after pandemic impact

Bafta Scotland’s 2020 awards will be “more special than ever” after a year where the coronavirus pandemic has hit the entertainment industry hard, host Edith Bowman has predicted.

The ceremony, which includes two outstanding contribution awards and a new audience award, will be presented digitally on Tuesday night.

Bowman will host the socially distanced, closed-studio show alongside actor and comedian Sanjeev Kohli and other guest presenters.

There are only two weeks until #BAFTAScot20! 🎉 Find out from our lovely host @edibow how to watch the ceremony, plus watch some highlights from the previous year ✨👇 pic.twitter.com/7LAh8dEKwX — BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) November 24, 2020

She said: “I can’t wait to host the British Academy Scotland Awards.

“It’s always one of my favourite events of the year, and this year, although we have to do things very differently, is no exception.

“In fact, in what has been a hugely challenging year for the industry, the awards this year feel more special than ever.

“And I feel really honoured to be asked to help shine a light on the phenomenal creativity and incredible work that continues to be produced in Scotland.”

Black And Scottish, Guilt, Murder Trial: The Disappearance Of Margaret Fleming, The Nest, Outlander and River City are nominated for the Audience Award.

This is the only category voted for by the public, in partnership with Screen Scotland.

Actor and comedian Stanley Baxter, 94, will be presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television Award.

The ceremony will be live-streamed from 7pm on Bafta’s Facebook and YouTube channels, followed by a highlights show on BBC Scotland at 10pm.