BBC to scrap channel controllers in remodelling of commissioning structure

The BBC has announced it is scrapping the roles of the channel controllers of BBC One, Two and Four.

The broadcaster said a new “streamlined” commissioning structure will see the remit of bosses of different genres expanded.

The move is designed to aid the growth of the BBC iPlayer streaming platform.

(Ian West/PA)

Charlottle Moore, BBC’s chief content officer, said: “The new structure I’m announcing today will mean a radical change in the way we commission content, so that the BBC delivers more value to all audiences.

“BBC iPlayer will be at the very heart of our offer, but our channels are what set us apart and will continue to be critical to our success.

“We feel indispensable to audiences across the UK, and these changes will help us to commission the most creative and ambitious programmes – reinforcing the BBC’s position as the world’s greatest broadcaster and the most dynamic partner for talent.”

Charlotte Moore (Ian West/PA)

Patrick Holland will take over the role of director of factual, while Shane Allen will hold the equivalent position for comedy.

Rose Garnett will take charge of film, Kate Phillips will oversee entertainment while Piers Wenger will be director of drama.

BBC Three remains unchanged with Fiona Campbell as its controller.

A new portfolio director of BBC iPlayer and the broadcaster’s channels will bring together all the programming across its platforms.

The new model will come into force in April 2021.