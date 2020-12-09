First look at Sean Bean and Stephen Graham in BBC One prison drama Time

Sean Bean is pictured for the first time as prisoner Mark Cobden alongside Stephen Graham as prison officer Eric McNally in gritty BBC One drama Time.

The pair have reunited with screenwriter Jimmy McGovern for the three-part series, described as “a visceral and high-stakes portrayal of life in the modern British penal system”.

Currently filming in and around Liverpool, Time has secured funding and support from the Liverpool Film Office through the Liverpool City Region Production Fund.

Jimmy McGovern (Peter Byrne/PA)

Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran, Downton Abbey’s Sue Johnston, Hannah Walters from This Is England and Small Axe actress Nadine Marshall have also joined the cast.

Bean takes on the role of Mark Hebden, a teacher, husband and father, who killed an innocent man in an accident.

Consumed by guilt, he accepts and even welcomes his four-year sentence.

Graham plays McNally, a caring and honest prison officer who faces a choice between his principles and his love for his family after an inmate identifies his weakness.

Time is directed by Lewis Arnold and executive produced by Tom Sherry and Michael Parke for BBC Studios Production.

Game Of Thrones star Bean and Line Of Duty actor Graham previously appeared together in McGovern’s anthology series Accused, in which Bean played a cross-dressing English teacher.