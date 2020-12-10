Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
First look at Casualty cast wearing PPE ahead of return

by Press Association
December 10 2020, 8.19pm
The Casualty team in full PPE (BBC/PA)

The stars of Casualty are pictured in full PPE ahead of the show’s return to BBC One.

Charles Venn, Amanda Mealing and Derek Thompson are among those seen wearing blue overalls, face masks and face shields outside the entrance to the show’s fictional Holby City Hospital.

The medical drama is returning on January 2 with an episode the BBC says will show “these extraordinary times” as coronavirus reaches the emergency department and the team cope with “the toughest challenge of their careers”.

Connie (Mealing) will battle personal demons as she leads the department with the support of Charlie (Thompson) and Jacob (Venn).

Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) will realise she must do everything she can to care for her unborn baby.

And Will (Jack Nolan) will feel angry and frustrated as the hospital struggles to cope with the mounting pressure.

The BBC suspended production in March, along with EastEnders and Holby City, as Covid-19 spread across the UK.

The broadcaster previously announced that Casualty would return with shorter, 40-minute episodes.

Casualty returns to BBC One on Saturday January 2 at 7.35pm.

