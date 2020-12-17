Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75

Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75, his agent has said.

He died in hospital on Thursday from “health complications following his many years living with Parkinson’s disease”, according to a statement.

Bulloch was perhaps best known for being the first actor to play the bounty hunter Boba Fett, appearing in The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

A statement from his agent said: “We are very sad to announce the death of actor Jeremy Bulloch earlier today.

“He died peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his family, from health complications following his many years living with Parkinson’s disease.

“Jeremy was best known for the role of Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy.

“He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

“He was devoted to his wife, three sons, and 10 grandchildren and they will miss him terribly.

“We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”

Bulloch, who was born in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, also had roles in James Bond film Octopussy and featured in a number of Doctor Who episodes in the 70s.

Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him. 💔 #RIP_DearJeremy pic.twitter.com/SMvjtQsSwZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2020

Mark Hamill, who starred as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, labelled Bulloch as “the quintessential Englishman”.

He added: “A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him.

“I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him.”

Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy 💔RIP Jeremy Bulloch #BobaFett — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 17, 2020

Billy Dee Williams, who starred as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars films, tweeted: “Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. RIP Jeremy Bulloch.”

Daniel Logan, who played a young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones, paid tribute to Bulloch on Instagram.

He wrote: “RIP legend I’ll never forget all you’ve taught me!!

“I’ll love you forever!! Conventions won’t be the same without you may the force be with you always.”

The official Twitter account for the Star Wars franchise also paid tribute to Bulloch.

“Jeremy Bulloch, whose unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has sadly passed away,” it said.

“He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy.”