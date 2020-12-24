First look at the BBC’s Celebrity Best Home Cook

The BBC has unveiled the first look at its Celebrity Best Home Cook show, which will feature stars including former shadow chancellor Ed Balls and ex-Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas.

The 10 famous faces from sport, TV and comedy will compete to impress judges Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin, while Claudia Winkleman is on presenting duties.

Claudia Winkleman will host Celebrity Best Home Cook show (Isabel Infantes/pa)

The winner will be crowned Celebrity Best Home Cook. In a first look picture from the show, Balls and Thomas are joined by reality TV star Ferne McCann, Years And Years actor Ruth Madeley, Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson, Doctor Who’s Shobna Gulati and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual.

Journalist Rachel Johnson, comedian Ed Byrne and writer Desiree Burch complete the line-up.

Winkleman said: “I’m so happy the Home Cook team are going to be back together, albeit two metres apart.

“I can’t wait to see what our lovely cooks will whip up for Mary, Angela and Chris.”

As with previous series, each episode will consist of three rounds: The Ultimate, set by Mary; The Rustle Up, set by Chris; and The Eliminator, set by Angela.

Celebrity Best Home Cook includes eight, one-hour episodes. No air date has been announced.