Ariana Grande’s Christmas gesture to Manchester hospitals

Ariana Grande has sent presents to hundreds of patients at hospitals in Manchester.

The chart-topping pop star has had a close bond with the city since one of her concerts was targeted by a terrorist who killed 22 people during her Dangerous Woman tour in 2017.

It is understood Grande, 27, sent gifts and Amazon vouchers to patients at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Grande, who this week announced she was engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, also spread festive joy to patients near her home in Los Angeles.

The UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital revealed the news on Instagram, saying the couple sent gifts to ill youngsters.

A statement said: “Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families.

“Their generosity saw to it that our kids’ holiday wish lists were granted and that the delivery came with surprise pizza and meal deliveries.

“Thank you, @arianagrande, Dalton and all of our supporters for your continued support this holiday season.”

Grande and Gomez, a real estate agent, went public with their relationship in May.

Grande announced the engagement on Instagram, with a selection of pictures including one of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “forever n then some”.