Lorraine Kelly breaks down on air following message from her mother

Lorraine Kelly broke down in tears during her Christmas Day show after her mother delivered a special festive message.

The TV presenter, 61, has been unable to see her mother, Anne, due to the pandemic. She made a surprise virtual appearance during the Christmas episode of Lorraine.

An emotional Kelly told Dr Hilary Jones and fashion expert Mark Heyes: “I wish I could see them, it’s terrible isn’t it? I haven’t seen her for ages.

Lorraine Kelly broke down in tears during her Christmas Day show after her mother delivered a special festive message (ITV/PA)

“Everybody is the same though. Zoom calls galore today. We will see each other. It’s like we keep saying.

“We have to scale it down for this year but wow are we going to make up for it next year? My wee mum, that was so lovely.”

Also making an appearance on the show was pop superstar Kylie Minogue, who said while Christmas for her is different every year, she usually goes “decoration crazy… you’ve got to let yourself go crazy at Christmas time”.

Chart-topping singer Minogue, 52, is spending Christmas Day with her boyfriend Paul Solomons, the creative director of British GQ magazine.

She said: “Paul and I, Christmas tree, food, TV and movies. It’s going to be very emotional to be able to call back home and be able to celebrate with my family at a distance, but celebrate nonetheless.”

And Minogue, who revealed Scrabble is one of her festive traditions, said people deserve to let their hair down after a stressful year.

She added: “This Christmas of all Christmases, I think if you want to dress up, knock yourself out, you deserve it.”

Also appearing were Bake Off star Matt Lucas and singers Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

Watch Lorraine On Christmas Day from 9am on ITV.