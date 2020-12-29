Reality TV star Spencer Matthews opens up on decision to go sober

Reality TV star Spencer Matthews has opened up on his decision to go sober.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, has worked with Men’s Health for the magazine’s 10-week fitness plan, showing off his toned torso after losing 20lbs.

Matthews, who is married to model Vogue Williams, had previously gone teetotal and said drinking was taking a toll on his health.

Spencer Matthews has shown the results of a 10-week fitness drive (Philip Haynes/Men’s Health UK/PA)

He said: “It’s interesting because you’re making a positive life choice, but everyone else disagrees. If you go to the gym, people consider it a good thing. But if you go sober, they brand you as boring.

“Alcohol played a big part in my teens and twenties. I had jobs in the City, where drinking was very much encouraged. It was taking a toll on my body and my work life.

“I was blaming others for my shortcomings. I realised I’d never live up to my potential if I continued to allow alcohol to be a hurdle.”

Matthews worked with a personal trainer and stuck to a strict nutrition plan to cut body fat and drop from a 38-inch to a 32-inch waist.

The TV star, who now weighs 11st 8bs, said he wanted to undergo a drastic transformation.

He said: “I don’t see the point in doing a transformation unless you smash the life out of it. I wanted to look like Brad Pitt – somewhere between Fight Club and Troy.”

