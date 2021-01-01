BBC register of external paid-for work comes into force

A register in which BBC news presenters must declare extra work has come into force.

Presenters Fiona Bruce, Naga Munchetty and Jon Sopel have all previously been criticised for taking on external, paid work.

News presenters are among those who will have to sign up to the register, which was announced in October.

Outside work includes paid-for public speaking, appearances or writing commitments.

Naga Munchetty was previously criticised (Ian West/PA)

On-air talent in current affairs, sports news, some radio staff, as well as senior leaders will also have to declare external work.

The BBC said it is part of its “renewed drive on impartiality”.

It said in a statement: “Full commitment to impartiality is the bedrock of the BBC and what our audiences expect.

“We’ve strengthened processes on external work to improve our record-keeping, accountability and transparency – and ensure safeguards are in place to protect staff and the whole organisation.”

The BBC previously issued new guidance on social media use for its staff, which says they must not bring the corporation “into disrepute”.