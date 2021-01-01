Harry Styles dances with Phoebe Waller-Bridge in latest music video

Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge take to the dance floor in the singer’s latest music video.

The pair wear matching outfits as they perform in sync in the black-and-white video for Treat People With Kindness from the Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line.

The video opens with Fleabag creator and star Waller-Bridge in an office above a nightclub as Styles takes to the stage, dressed in a sequinned jacket and bow tie.

Waller-Bridge then sashays down the stairs into the club, sipping on a martini.

After she takes a seat, Styles leaps on a table to serenade her before she joins him on stage for a routine reminiscent of the classic Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers films.

The routine ends with Waller-Bridge dipping Styles back as she looks knowingly at the camera.

In December, Styles marked one year since the release of his second solo album, writing: “Fine Line is one year old. I couldn’t be more grateful for you all continually finding new ways to change my life.

“Thank you for listening, and for everything else. I always love you, but especially today.”

He also announced he was postponing his UK and European shows for the foreseeable future amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: “Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone my UK and European shows planned for Feb/March 2021 until further notice.

“I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place.

“I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“Treat people with kindness.”