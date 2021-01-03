Stevie Wonder makes surprise appearance on The Voice

Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance on The Voice – delivering a special message for Sir Tom Jones.

The US star sang Sir Tom’s hit It’s Not Unusual on a video link.

And he said he had shared “many wonderful moments” with the Welsh crooner.

“I love you with my whole heart,” Wonder told him, “and I want you to promise me that you will do your best to give us another 80 years”.

He said he wanted to “congratulate” his friend “as you celebrate 80 years on this planet”.

Will.i.am arranged the special message, which left Sir Tom fighting back tears.

“That’s tremendous,” Sir Tom, who turned 80 last June, said.

“He’s a wonderful person. It was a pleasure to sing with him. I hope I can sing with him again.”

Sir Tom recently told how he had the coronavirus vaccine.

“That’s one good thing about being 80, you’re first in line,” he said.

Anne-Marie joined Sir Tom, Will.i.am and Olly Murs in the red chairs for the new series of The Voice.

The Voice continues on ITV.