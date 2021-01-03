Declan Donnelly: Ant hasn’t asked me to be best man yet

Declan Donnelly has quipped that he is “waiting to be asked” to be his TV sidekick’s best man.

Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett recently got engaged.

But asked about being best man at the ceremony, Dec, 45, told the Sunday Mirror: “He hasn’t asked me yet.

“I wait to be asked. We’ll see!”

Ant’s publicist Simon Jones previously confirmed the engagement.

Ant McPartlin at Wimbledon with Anne-Marie Corbett (Adam Davy/PA)

The “proposal took place on Christmas Eve, at home, in a very romantic setting”, he said.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2018, following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

Ant described Corbett, who has two daughters from a previous marriage, as his “rock” after she supported him following his drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.

He stepped back from the spotlight after crashing his car in 2018 while more than twice the alcohol limit, before entering rehab.

The star had struggled with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

Ant made a return to his TV duties early last year, alongside Dec, at the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.